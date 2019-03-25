Save on Anker’s latest USB-C-powered Qi Charger, SpaceView baby monitor, projectors and more

Anker’s best Amazon deals of the week are headlined by its new USB-C Qi Charging bundle for $42.49 shipped when promo code ANKER15W is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the best offer we’ve seen to date. This new Qi charging bundle includes a USB-C wall adapter, an aluminum design and 3-foot bundled cable. It will charge Apple’s latest iPhones at 7.5W while select Android phones will go to 10W. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Other notable Anker deals include:
- Roav DashCam A1: $43.50 (Reg. $55)
- w/ code ROAVAPA8
- Roav SmartCharge Spectrum Lite 30W: $13.50 (Reg. $17)
- w/ code ROAVAF2L
- Eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor: $126 (Reg. $160)
- w/ code EUFYELWE
- Nebula Prizm II Projector: $187 (Reg. $270)
- w/ code PZMMAR30
Anker USB-C Qi Charger features:
Equipped with USB-C Power Delivery input and Quick Charge output up to 15W, PowerWave blazes past other wireless chargers. An anti-slip surface and soft protective edges keep your phone from sliding off during charging. Whether you’re rocking an Android or iPhone, PowerWave has got you covered. Works flawlessly with any Qi-enabled wirelessly-charged device. Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge.PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including OtterBox.