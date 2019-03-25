Save on Anker’s latest USB-C-powered Qi Charger, SpaceView baby monitor, projectors and more

- Mar. 25th 2019 10:20 am ET

0

Anker’s best Amazon deals of the week are headlined by its new USB-C Qi Charging bundle for $42.49 shipped when promo code ANKER15W is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the best offer we’ve seen to date. This new Qi charging bundle includes a USB-C wall adapter, an aluminum design and 3-foot bundled cable. It will charge Apple’s latest iPhones at 7.5W while select Android phones will go to 10W. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker USB-C Qi Charger features:

Equipped with USB-C Power Delivery input and Quick Charge output up to 15W, PowerWave blazes past other wireless chargers. An anti-slip surface and soft protective edges keep your phone from sliding off during charging. Whether you’re rocking an Android or iPhone, PowerWave has got you covered. Works flawlessly with any Qi-enabled wirelessly-charged device. Don’t worry about taking your case off whenever you have to charge.PowerWave delivers charging power directly through cases up to 5 mm thick—including OtterBox.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp