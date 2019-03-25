Jaybird’s Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds are ideal workout companions at $80 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones in both colorways for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Jaybird direct for the same price. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $4 of the all-time low. With up to six hours of audio playback per charge, Jaybird’s Tarah earbuds tout a waterproof design that make them ideal for accompanying you on workouts and more. Sound-wise, you won’t have to make many sacrifices, as they feature clear sound with custom EQ. These earbuds carry a 4.2/5 star rating from over 160 customers and you can get a full rundown on their performance in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking to bring home the Jaybird design and sound signature but in a more affordable package, consider the Freedom F5 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Sports Headphones at $70 instead. The biggest tradeoff here is that at $10 less, you’re giving up full waterproofing for sweat resistance.

Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds features:

Power through workouts with these Jaybird Tarah wireless sport headphones. The sweat-proof construction is ideal for use during intense workout sessions, and the soft, flexible ear gels provide a comfortable fit. These headphones deliver up to eight hours of play time on a single charge, so you can use them throughout your workday. With push-button operation and hands-free calling capabilities, these Jaybird Tarah wireless sport headphones keep you connected wherever your workouts take you.

