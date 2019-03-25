Carry your MacBook & iPad in style w/ these backpacks from $12.50 Prime shipped

- Mar. 25th 2019 4:49 pm ET

0

KOPACK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the SLOTRA Dark Gray 15-inch MacBook Backpack with USB Charging Port for $23.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 9UODYSW8 at checkout. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This backpack can fit your MacBook, iPad, and more. Plus, with the built-in external USB port, you can easily power your phone without putting a cable through the zipper. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more backpack deals.

Nomad Base Station

Other backpacks on sale:

SLOTRA 15-inch MacBook Backpack features:

  • We apply the zipper of main compartment completely hide behind the back, prevent theft and keep your wallet and other items inside secure while travelling. Besides there are 2 secret pockets made for your passport/wallet/phone etc. Perfect theft proof backpack
  • The foam padded laptop compartment can hold most 15.6 inch laptops.Furthermore,we apply an extra blue shockproof pad in the laptop compartment to give your laptop more protection
  • It can be opened at 30 to 180 degree freely with the velcro design, helps you pass the security check quickly and simply.There is also a luggage strap on the back can free your hands by putting the backpack on your trolley during your travel
  • Combination with practical and entertaining, it is great to enjoy the convenient charging by connected with the portable charger and your electronic device, such as CD or MP3 player & Android devices
  • This anti-theft backpack is made of high quality oxford cloth which is water repellant and anti scratch.With no outside zipper,the water cannot get in through the zipper either, gives the inside stuffs dual protection.At the bottom, there are 2 small black pads helps to resist wear and tear

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Fashion

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide