Carry your MacBook & iPad in style w/ these backpacks from $12.50 Prime shipped

KOPACK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the SLOTRA Dark Gray 15-inch MacBook Backpack with USB Charging Port for $23.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 9UODYSW8 at checkout. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This backpack can fit your MacBook, iPad, and more. Plus, with the built-in external USB port, you can easily power your phone without putting a cable through the zipper. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more backpack deals.

We apply the zipper of main compartment completely hide behind the back, prevent theft and keep your wallet and other items inside secure while travelling. Besides there are 2 secret pockets made for your passport/wallet/phone etc. Perfect theft proof backpack

The foam padded laptop compartment can hold most 15.6 inch laptops.Furthermore,we apply an extra blue shockproof pad in the laptop compartment to give your laptop more protection

It can be opened at 30 to 180 degree freely with the velcro design, helps you pass the security check quickly and simply.There is also a luggage strap on the back can free your hands by putting the backpack on your trolley during your travel

Combination with practical and entertaining, it is great to enjoy the convenient charging by connected with the portable charger and your electronic device, such as CD or MP3 player & Android devices