Here’s one of the best ways to run Windows on Mac, Parallels Desktop from $68 (Reg. $80 and up)

Parallels is now offering 1-year subscriptions to its Desktop 14 for Mac standard edition from $67.99. Regularly starting at $80, use code D81-W4Q-SCJ at checkout to redeem the special price. The discount is only valid for the 1st year of subscription. This is slightly below our previous mention and the current best price we can find. Parallels is one of the very best ways to run Windows on Mac “without rebooting.” On top of a wealth of other applications, it allows you to share files, folders and images using simple drag and drop features between Windows and Mac. This code will also work on Parallels Desktop PRO and Parallels Desktop Business Edition, but for the perpetual license options you’ll need to head below for more details.

However, you can also use code SNS-J9T-2CJ on a perpetual license. It will drop your total down from $100 to $89.99. While these 10% price drops might not be the lowest we have tracked, they are about as good as it gets in between the big end-of-year offers.

You’ll find the rest of today’s best iOS/Mac app price drops right here. You can also score a 1-year Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with a $25 gift card for $120 ($145 value).

Parallels Desktop 14:

Use Windows side by side with macOS® (no restarting required) on your MacBook®, MacBook Pro®, iMac®, iMac Pro®, Mac mini®, or Mac Pro®. Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text and drag and drop files between Mac and Windows applications.

Parallels Desktop automatically detects what you need to get started so you’re up and going within minutes. If you need Windows, you’ll be prompted to download and install Windows 10 or choose your existing Windows, Linux, Ubuntu, or Boot

