Seagate’s Backup Plus Slim 1TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive is now down to an all-time low: $45 (25% off)

- Mar. 25th 2019 2:16 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB Portable Hard Drive in Silver for $44.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 25% discount and is a new all-time low. For further comparison, it is currently on sale for $50 at Best Buy. Powered via USB 3.0 connection, this hard drive features up to 120MBps transfer speeds. It comes wrapped in an aluminum enclosure and is great for taking with you on-the-go. Plus to sweeten the pot, today’s offer includes a two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Over 17,900 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Normally, 1TB portable hard drives like Seagate’s Backup Plus slim sell for $55 or so at Amazon. And if you’re in search of an at-home solution for backups or media storage, we can’t recommend the Synology DS218play NAS enough.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB Hard Drive features:

Store and manage your digital life locally with this Seagate Backup Plus Slim STDR1000100 hard drive, which lets you back up content from select social networks or media stored on select mobile devices. The slim design facilitates portability.

