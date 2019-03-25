Solve your Wi-Fi problems with NetSpot Home for $16

Every home and office has a few places where you simply can’t get a Wi-Fi connection. NetSpot Home for Mac and Windows lets you build a map of signal strength, helping you to diagnose the problem and make adjustments. You can get the app now for $16.15 (Orig. $68) at 9to5Toys Specials with limited time promo code: MADNESS15.

Wi-Fi is just a form of radio communication. Any solid object between your device and the router is likely to cause disruption. However, by moving your router around, it’s possible to reduce the number of dead zones.

NetSpot Home for Mac makes it easy to see the dead spots and optimize your Wi-Fi network. As you walk around your home or office, the app creates a heat map — red areas showing good signal, blue areas showing poor signal.

You can also use the Discover feature to explore all the networks in your local neighborhood, and see which might be causing interference. NetSpot can then help you adjust the settings on your router accordingly.

