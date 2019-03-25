Copy files from your old hard drive w/ this USB 3.0 dock for $13.50 Prime shipped

iDsonix Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its USB 3.0 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch Hard Drive Docking Station for $13.64 Prime shipped when you use the code LLLLP4CY at checkout. Regularly over $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This dock is perfect for the person who is upgrading from an older hard drive to a newer solid state drive. After installing your new SSD, you’ll be able to put your old HDD into this dock and retrieve all of your information through high-speed USB 3.0. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d rather have an all-in-one enclosed 1TB portable hard drive, check out Seagate’s Backup Plus Slim USB 3.0 model for $45 shipped. It’s ready to go with you anywhere.

iDsonix USB 3.0 HDD Dock features: