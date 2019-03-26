Bosch 18V Drill Kit includes a battery plus charger for $75 (Reg. $99, Amazon all-time low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Bosch 18V Drill Kit with battery plus charger for $74.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $99 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Features include two speeds, up to 1300RPM, and a lightweight design. Ships with a carrying bag, drill, wall charger and an 1.5Ah battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab the best-selling 14-piece DEWALT Titanium Drill Bit Set. This is a great way to jump start your new DIY setup. The included carrying case makes it easy to keep things organized.

Bosch 18V Drill Kit features:

The Bosch DDB181 is the industry’s most compact and lightest weight 18-Volt basic-duty 1/2-Inch drill/driver. With its compact and lightweight design, professionals can drill or drive fasteners overhead or in tight spaces fatigue free. More compact than many competitive 12-Volt tools, the DDB181 is ideal for electricians, plumbers and HVAC tradesman looking for a solution that not only fits in their pouch, but can handle most everyday tasks with 18-Volt battery power. The DDB181 works at two speeds– 400 RPM and 1,300 RPM (no load) –and provides 350 inch/pounds of torque, which is enough to drive most common fasteners and drill bits.

