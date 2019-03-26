DIYers need this Bosch 41-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set for $9 Prime shipped

- Mar. 26th 2019 1:54 pm ET

$9
0

Amazon offers the Bosch 41-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set for $9.32 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s down from the regular $15 price tag and the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. This 41-piece drill and drive bit set includes everything you need to take DIY projects to the next level. Ships with a carrying case for each organization and includes the following: insert screw bits, bit holder, double-ended screwdriver, sockets, socket adapter, countersink, masonry bits and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need a drill? You’re in luck. Amazon’s Gold Box includes a Bosch 18V Drill Kit for $75 (Reg. $99). That’s a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked. Combine that with the drill bit kit above and you’re in business for DIY projects this spring.

Bosch 41-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set features:

This Bosch bit set – with double-ended Ratcheting right-angle screwdriver – provides all-in-one convenience to users who need tough and high-quality Bosch accessories for applications in wood, metal and masonry. This 41-Piece Set provides bits for drilling and driving as well as sockets, in an easy-to-use and easy-to-access case. The removable sections provide transportability.

$9

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot Bosch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp