DIYers need this Bosch 41-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set for $9 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Bosch 41-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set for $9.32 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s down from the regular $15 price tag and the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. This 41-piece drill and drive bit set includes everything you need to take DIY projects to the next level. Ships with a carrying case for each organization and includes the following: insert screw bits, bit holder, double-ended screwdriver, sockets, socket adapter, countersink, masonry bits and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need a drill? You’re in luck. Amazon’s Gold Box includes a Bosch 18V Drill Kit for $75 (Reg. $99). That’s a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve tracked. Combine that with the drill bit kit above and you’re in business for DIY projects this spring.

Bosch 41-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set features: