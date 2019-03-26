The unique GLAS Smart Thermostat lets you heat and cool your home with Alexa: $255 (Reg. $319)

Amazon is currently offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $255 shipped. Normally selling for $319, that’s good for a just over 20% discount, is the third lowest offer we’ve seen and comes within $24 of all-time low. As far as smart thermostats go, Johnson Controls’ GLAS sports one of more unique designs, with a stylish transparent glass form-factor. It has other tricks up its sleeve aside from controlling the temperature, like built-in air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more. It carries a 3.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
If you’re looking to bring home smart thermostat-like features on a budget, Honeywell’s Programmable Thermostat ditches the Alexa control for 5-2 scheduling and a $35 price tag.
Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:
- Indoor air quality monitoring including humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2
- Outdoor air quality reporting including allergens, air quality index and UV index
- Built with Microsoft Cortana and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant
- Beautiful user interface and a translucent OLED touchscreen
- Program your own schedule or allow GLAS to do it for you using the integrated occupancy sensor to create a comfortable space when you are at home
