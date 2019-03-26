The unique GLAS Smart Thermostat lets you heat and cool your home with Alexa: $255 (Reg. $319)

Amazon is currently offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $255 shipped. Normally selling for $319, that’s good for a just over 20% discount, is the third lowest offer we’ve seen and comes within $24 of all-time low. As far as smart thermostats go, Johnson Controls’ GLAS sports one of more unique designs, with a stylish transparent glass form-factor. It has other tricks up its sleeve aside from controlling the temperature, like built-in air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more. It carries a 3.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking to bring home smart thermostat-like features on a budget, Honeywell’s Programmable Thermostat ditches the Alexa control for 5-2 scheduling and a $35 price tag.

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

Indoor air quality monitoring including humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2

Outdoor air quality reporting including allergens, air quality index and UV index

Built with Microsoft Cortana and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant

Beautiful user interface and a translucent OLED touchscreen

Program your own schedule or allow GLAS to do it for you using the integrated occupancy sensor to create a comfortable space when you are at home