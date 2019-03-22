Score Honeywell’s 5-2 Scheduling Programmable Thermostat at a new Amazon low of $35

Amazon offers the Honeywell RTH6360D1002/E Programmable Thermostat for $35 shipped. Normally selling for $49 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for a nearly 30% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Honeywell’s Thermostat brings seven-day scheduling and other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference. If you’re envious of smart thermostat functionality, this is an affordable way to better regulate your home’s temperature without having to rely on Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 100 shoppers.
Using a programmable thermostat like Honeywell’s is a great way to save some cash each month on your electric bill. If you’re looking for additional ways to cut back, take a look at our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices.
Honeywell Programmable Thermostat features:
- Compatible with 2 heat 2 cool conventional systems and 2 heat 1 cool heat pump systems. This thermostat is not compatible with electric baseboard heat (120-240 volts)
- 5-2 scheduling lets you create unique weekday and weekend programs, or schedule the entire 7-day week the same. And your program is retained in the thermostat in the event of a power outage
- Smart alerts provide change reminders for air filters and low batteries in your thermostat.
