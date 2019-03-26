Bring Google Assistant home w/ your choice of Lenovo Smart Displays from $85 (15% off)

- Mar. 26th 2019 10:53 am ET

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront offers its 8-inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $84.99 when promo code LEN15 is applied during checkout. You can also grab the larger 10-inch model for $127.49 with code LEN22. Free shipping is available for all. Note: you must be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. That’s good for 15% off and a match of our previous mention. The Lenovo Smart Display offers an 8- or 10-inch panel which includes YouTube Video, video chat and access to Google Assistant. In our hands-on review, we called it “shockingly good.” Best Buy customers largely agree, leaving a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you want to save even further, consider going with Alexa instead. You can grab an Echo Dot for a fraction of the cost and still enjoy voice-controlled capabilities. Sure, you’ll miss out on the integrated display but Alexa is arguably the most capable assistant on the market today.

Lenovo Smart Display features:

  • Google Assistant Built-In
  • Voice-Activated 10.1″ WUXGA Touchscreen
  • Two Dual-Array Microphones
  • Front-Facing 5MP Camera
  • Make & Receive Live Video Calls
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
  • Full-Range, 10-Watt Speaker
  • Control Compatible Smart Home Devices
  • Camera Privacy Shutter & Mic Mute Button

