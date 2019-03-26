Motorola’s Moto G6 Smartphone touts expandable microSD card storage at $200 (Reg. $270)

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G6 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate, beats the sale price at Best Buy by $30 and is $15 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen and supports up to 128GB of expandable microSD card storage. Other standout inclusions are dual rear cameras, a water-resistant nano-coating and more. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 290 customers.

Put your savings to work and pick up some additional microUSB charging cables for $6 as well as a case from under $8 to keep your new smartphone protected.

Motorola Moto G6 features:

Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa. Prime members have easy access to daily deals, Prime movies and TV shows, Prime Music, Amazon Photos, and more with a single sign-on experience

Amazon Alexa: Double press the power button to just ask, and Alexa will respond. Alexa can play music, provide news updates, check the weather wherever you are and more

5.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 128 GB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.0

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!