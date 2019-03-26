Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Sale offers deals from $25 on spring & summer styles

Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Event takes up to 60% off styles for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Top Sail Shorts are a great choice for spring and summer and they’re on sale for just $40. That’s down from their original rate of $100 and they’re available in fun color options, too. These shorts feature a stretch fit for comfort and this style is great for everyday wear. Find the rest of our top picks below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best shorts for spring under $50.
Our top picks for men include:
- Top Sail Straight Leg Pants $50 (Orig. $125)
- Half Zip Reversible Pullover $25 (Orig. $100)
- Shoreline Surf Polo Shirt $40 (Orig. $100)
- Top Sail Shorts $40 (Orig. $100)
- Shoreline Surf Tee $35 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tika Tiles Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit $65 (Orig. $154)
- Fiesta Palms 3/4 Sleeve Tee $40 (Orig. $80)
- Cheer On Half Zip Jacket $65 (Orig. $135)
- Knoll Stripe Zip Front Sweatshirt $63 (Orig. $125)
- Brenton Stripe Boyfriend Shirt Cover $42 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
