Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Sale offers deals from $25 on spring & summer styles

- Mar. 26th 2019 2:50 pm ET

60% off
0

Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Flash Event takes up to 60% off styles for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Top Sail Shorts are a great choice for spring and summer and they’re on sale for just $40. That’s down from their original rate of $100 and they’re available in fun color options, too. These shorts feature a stretch fit for comfort and this style is great for everyday wear. Find the rest of our top picks below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best shorts for spring under $50.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

60% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom rack

Nordstrom rack

About the Author