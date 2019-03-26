The weather is finally starting to get warmer and the new shorts arrivals for men have finally hit online storefronts. From comfortable and breathable options for working out to polished styles to wear at events, 2019 has an array of fashionable options. We’ve scoured the internet and have found our top short styles for men that are all under $50. Head below to find our top picks.

Old Navy

Stock up on comfortable and versatile shorts at Old Navy. One of our favorite pairs from Old Navy is the Soft-washed Cotton Twill option in Khaki that features a broken-in look and feel. This style is available in six versatile color options and it features a tag-free design for additional comfort. These shorts are currently on sale for just $15 too and will be a go-to throughout spring and summer.

J. Crew

Looking for an athletic feel, but a polished look? J.Crew’s 10.5-inch Tech Shorts are a must-have. Plus, during its Pop Up Sale you can find this style for just $42 with code POPUP at checkout. “These shorts are crafted in an environmentally friendly fabric that incorporates 65 percent recycled nylon and is made at Everest, a mill committed to sustainability practices”, quotes J.Crew. Plus, it includes stretchable spandex material and a zippered pocket for additional storage.

Lululemon

If you want a pair of shorts that you can wear to the gym or to casual outings Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section has multiple options under $50. Lululemon’s T.H.E 9-inch Shorts are lightweight and it’s four-way stretch material adds mobility. It also includes sweat-wicking material so you stay comfortable and its zippered back pocket is a great place to store your key or cash.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a one-stop shop for your short shopping experience with nearly 100 options under $50. Nordstrom’s Shop Smartcare Pleated Shorts are a standout for this spring. These shorts are perfect for work events or golf outings and feature wrinkle-resistant material so you stay looking fresh all day. This style is available in regular or big and tall sizes too. Even better, they’re priced right under $50 and you will want them in every color.

Finally, Nike’s Dry Ellite Stripe Basketball Shorts are a casual must-have in your wardrobe. These shorts are perfect for everyday wear and features a drawstring waist for comfort. You can also wear these shorts for workouts or casual outings. It was designed with lightweight Dri-FIT material for breathability and features large side pockets for your phone and small essentials. The Nike shorts are available in three color options and priced at just $45.

Which style of shorts are your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.