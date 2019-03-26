Target Home Stock Up Sale offers furniture, bedding, towels & much more from $9

For a limited time only, Target’s Home Stock Up Sale offers essentials from just $9. Save on sheets, bedding, furniture, patio items and more. Prices are as marked. Get free shipping on orders over $35 or choose in-store pickup if available. A standout from this sale is the 4-Piece All-Weather Wicker Patio Set that’s available $270, and was originally $360. This set is a wonderful option to entertain your guests and its all-weather wicker is timeless. It sits up to four guests and its coffee table is great to set snacks, drinks and more. The seats feature foam cushions for additional comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks from Target include:
- Full Printed Performance Sheet Set $34 (Orig. $45)
- Solid Sweater Fleece Blanket $21 (Orig. $25)
- Clifford Stripe 5pc Quilt Set $40 (Orig. $65)
- 4-pc Antalya Turkish Washcloth Set $9 (Orig. $12)
- 4pc All-Weather Wicker Patio Chat Set $270 (Orig. $360)
- Treviso 34-inch Square Gas Fire Pit $637 (Orig. $749)
- …and even more deals…
