TerraMaster’s 2-Bay NAS NAS can handle 4K video transcoding, more at $135 (Reg. $170)

Newegg Flash offers the TerraMaster F2-210 2-bay NAS for $134.99 shipped when checking out with code NEFPBJ93. Normally selling for $170 at TerraMaster direct, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen. This two-bay NAS supports up to 24TB of storage and features a built-in 1.4Ghz processor. With its Gigabit Ethernet port you can expect to see transfer speeds around 114MBps, making this NAS ideal for backups and other file storage. It can also handle 4K video transcoding, if you’re in the market for an entry-level Plex server. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If TerraMaster’s NAS doesn’t fit the bill for your at-home storage solution needs, we can’t recommend the Synology DS218play NAS enough.

TerraMaster F2-210 2-bay NAS features:

A 2-bay entry-level NAS optimized for home and SOHO users, running the latest TOS 4.0 operating system.

ARM v8 quad-core 1.4GHz CPU with 1 GB RAM(not upgradeable), blazingly fast read/write speeds of more than 124 MB/s(RAID 0, WD Red 4TB x 2), hardware encryption.

Advanced Btrfs file system offering 8,192 system-wide snapshots and 256 snapshots per shared folder.

4K H.265 online hardware transcoding. Supports the Plex media servers.

Supports cloud sync, remote access and mobile app. Ultra-quiet heat dissipation technology.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!