The Amazon Coachella storefront officially opened this morning with a number of neat benefits for festival goers next month. While the usual Prime perks are available throughout the storefront, you can actually place your order and just pick it up at Coachella. Amazon is highlighting a wide-range of products for this year’s biggest music festival, including everyday necessities, artist content and the latest fashion.

Additionally, Amazon is running a number of contests which are highlighted by a pair of VIP passes to Coachella and $3,000 worth of travel. Hit the jump for more details on the Amazon Coachella storefront and be sure to pick up some gear if you’re headed out to California next month.

Official Amazon Coachella storefront launches

If you’ve been to a music festival, then you know that surviving is an artform not just a necessity. You need all the right gear, plenty of toiletries and various other essentials. The Amazon Coachella storefront has put together a laundry list of must-haves to make this year’s experience even easier.

Coachella is slated to take place from April 12-14 and 19-21. If you’re attending, it’s easier than ever to make sure that you have all of the essentials on-hand prior to arriving. This year, you’ll be able to order ahead and send your gear to an Amazon Locker on location at Coachella.

You can order as late as April 11th and still have your stuff arrive on location, on time. If you’re going the second weekend, the same 24-hour advance window applies. If the item you’re interested in is same-day eligible, it will show up in an Amazon locker on location within hours at no additional cost.

Our Amazon festival storefront is a one-stop shop for Coachella attendees. From functional items like sunscreen and hand sanitizer, to trendy accessories like instant-print cameras and aviator sunglasses, we’ve got festival-goers covered,” said Patrick Supanc, Amazon Worldwide Director of Lockers and Pickup.

Must-haves from the Amazon Coachella store

There’s plenty to check out on the Amazon Coachella storefront, including recommended reads from this year’s most popular guests and celebrities. You’ll also find deals on everyday necessities like toothpaste, deodorant and other must-haves that will make your festival experience most enjoyable.

While some may feel that this is ultimately a sponsorship grab from Amazon and Coachella, the ability to have your gear already on the scene in California upon arrival is worth noting. After all, lightening the load through the airport is always a good thing. Check out the entire Amazon Coachella storefront here for more.