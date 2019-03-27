If you don’t know the Angry Birds namesake, you likely didn’t have a smartphone 10 years ago. In Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, you’ll enjoy the age-old classic in ways never-before-seen. Available on the Oculus Store, Steam, Vive, and now PlayStation VR, enjoy all the fun-filled destruction you’ve come to know and love in a glorious new first-person experience.

Angry Birds in…VR?

Ok, I’ll admit…when I was younger, I did enjoy some Angry Birds. It was a great time waster game and I always competed with my friends to see who could get to the highest possible level. But, times have changed, and though there are many phone-based games, consoles are becoming more and more popular.

In Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, you’ll explore a remote island where the greedy green pigs are on vacation. There are 50+ fun-filled levels in this game, with more always being added. In its latest update with PlayStation VR support finally here, you’ll take part in destroying the dastardly Dr. Frankenswine who’s taken over the Isle of Pigs. He’s transformed it into his own petrifying paradise and with his macabre machinery, he whisked away the eggs once again, meaning you’ll have to rescue them. This brings all new levels for you to explore on Maliboo Beach, Creepy Climb, Slimey Slopes, and all the way up to Terror Peak.

More updated content

A brand new block! Introducing the Alchemy Bomb, a tricksy cube that transforms other blocks when it explodes!

13 new levels, each more alarmingly challenging than the last!

A brand new Big Pig, Dr Frankenswine himself!

An army of Piglings ready to do his bidding…

A ghoulishly groovy new soundtrack!

And much, much more!

You’ll join Red, Chuck, Bomb and the Blues on the quest to save the stolen eggs in this first-person adventure. Remember that each bird has its own power-ups, and enjoy the classic Angry Birds gameplay.

This is just the first of many content updates, as Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs will have more than 100 levels in total over the next few months.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Pricing and Availability

You can purchase Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs from the PlayStation VR store, Oculus Store, Steam, or Vive Port for $14.99. The adventure is just beginning, as more content is always being added for your smashing pleasure. If you’ve missed this age-old classic, now’s your chance to enjoy it on your favorite virtual reality headset.