Can’t pick between a tablet or laptop? Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 can be both at $1,199 (Save $300)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Microsoft Surface Book 2 i5/8GB/256GB for $1,199 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s good for a $300 discount from the going rate, is $50 less than the concurrent sale at Microsoft and matches our previous mention. Surface Book 2 features a 2-in-1 design that allows you to transform the device from your average computer into a tablet. You’ll get up to 17 hours of battery life, and the 13.5-inch touchscreen display works with Microsoft’s Surface Pen for taking notes, doodling and expressing all of your creativity. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 575 shoppers.

A great way to use your savings is to pick up Microsoft’s Surface Pen for $68. It’s pretty much a must-have to complete the Surface experience and features 4,096 pressure points and low latency, so even experienced artists will enjoy sketching out digital artwork.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 features:

Complete tasks with this versatile Microsoft Surface Book 2 laptop. Its 7th generation Intel Dual Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM make it powerful enough to handle memory-intensive programs and multitask efficiently. This Microsoft Surface Book 2 laptop converts into a tablet in seconds and is equipped with a 13.5-inch PixelSense touch screen and detachable keyboard for convenience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!