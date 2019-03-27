Enjoy crystal clear HDTV w/ Mohu’s Curve 50 OTA antenna for $45.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna for $45.47 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. With a 60-mile range, you’ll be able to pick up just about any channel you’d want with this over-the-air antenna. Be sure to check out what channels are in your area to know exactly what to expect before you cut the cord. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers.
If you don’t need quite the range offered above, check out Mohu’s $11 Leaf Metro Indoor Antenna.
Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna features:
- Access High Definition Over-the-Air TV channels without a cable or satellite subscription including ABC CBS NBC PBS Fox Univision and more
- Easy Installation – Lay flat stand upright or mount on wall comes with included stand and 16 ft. high performance cable
- Multi-directional HDTV antenna now tested to reach 60 miles- receive crystal-clear picture in up to full 1080 HD (4K ready) in any direction no “pointing” needed.