Enjoy crystal clear HDTV w/ Mohu’s Curve 50 OTA antenna for $45.50 (Reg. $70)

- Mar. 27th 2019 3:08 pm ET

$45.50
0

Amazon offers the Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna for $45.47 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. With a 60-mile range, you’ll be able to pick up just about any channel you’d want with this over-the-air antenna. Be sure to check out what channels are in your area to know exactly what to expect before you cut the cord. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need quite the range offered above, check out Mohu’s $11 Leaf Metro Indoor Antenna.

Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna features:

  • Access High Definition Over-the-Air TV channels without a cable or satellite subscription including ABC CBS NBC PBS Fox Univision and more
  • Easy Installation – Lay flat stand upright or mount on wall comes with included stand and 16 ft. high performance cable
  • Multi-directional HDTV antenna now tested to reach 60 miles- receive crystal-clear picture in up to full 1080 HD (4K ready) in any direction no “pointing” needed.
$45.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Cord Cutting Mohu

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide