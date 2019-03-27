Score the Nerf Sports Vortex Aero Howler Foam Football for just $8.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon offers the Nerf Sports Vortex Aero Howler Foam Football for $8.55 Prime shipped. Also available for a few cents more at Target. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate at Hasbro, is right around the Amazon all-time low and the second lowest offer we’ve seen. Warmer weather is just around the corner for many of us, and what better way to enjoy the outdoors than playing catch? Nerf’s Sports Vortex Aero Howler is a fun alternative to a typical football, and can easily be thrown long distances. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 125 shoppers.

If you’re looking for something closer to the typical football experience, but still like Nerf design and feel, then the Nerf Sports Weather Blitz Football at $13 may be just what you’re looking for.

Nerf Sports Vortex Aero Howler Football features:

The farthest flying footballs

Howls as it flies

Long-distance tail

Hand grip to hold it tightly

