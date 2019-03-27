Take 30% off Nomad’s Lightning Battery Cable with our exclusive code, now $35

- Mar. 27th 2019 1:51 pm ET

Exclusive
The folks over at Nomad are offering 9to5Toys readers an exclusive 30% off its 1.5-m MFi Lightning Battery Cable when promo code 9to5NOMAD is applied during checkout. This takes the price to $34.96. Shipping does vary by location. That brings the regular price down from $50 and is the best current offer we can find. Nomad goes beyond the typical Lightning cable with a built-in battery, which includes a 2800mAh power source. That’s enough to juice up your iPhone one time. I’ve been using this cable for a while now when I travel. It’s great to have some extra peace of mind in my bag and the cable is made from tough nylon, so you know it will last. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Battery Lightning Cable features:

Battery cable combines a durable, ballistic nylon braided, MFi approved Lightning cable with a high capacity 2,800mAh portable battery. Battery Cable knows your priorities: it charges your phone first before then charging its internal battery. Designed to be the only charging device you need for everyday use.

    • New robust aluminum housing
    • 2,800mAh of power storage
    • 1X iPhone charge
    • Apple MFi approved
    • Pass-through charging technology

