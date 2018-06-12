Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cable

This morning, Nomad unveiled its new Battery Cable designed for iPhone. Fans of Nomad’s lineup will recognize this as an upgraded version of the original model. The new Battery Cable sports that familiar rugged design that we’ve come to love with the added bonus of an integrated 2800mAh power supply inside. iPhone X and 7/8 users will be able to fully charge their devices one time with that integrated battery pack, adding an extra level of peace of mind. More details and a quick hands-on are below.

Features |

As I mentioned off the bat, Nomad’s signature feature of its latest Lightning cable is a built-in battery supply. Overall, it comes in at a total length of 1.5-meters or nearly five-feet of length. That should suffice in most scenarios. Given its integrated power source, any additional distance would become annoying. The nice thing about this product is that every time it’s plugged into a power source, even while charging your iPhone, the internal power supply will charge as well. It removes a lot of the guesswork from making sure the cable is powered up for your next adventure. A built-in LED display relays how much power is available, too.

Nomad has upgraded its second generation Battery Cable in a few different ways. There’s a higher capacity power supply inside and Nomad fixed a few issues with build quality thanks to a new aluminum casing.

Quick Hands-on |

Right off the bat, it’s clear that Nomad killed it as far as quality is concerned. This is one rugged cable. In practice, it takes a concerted effort to use the battery pack. But I’m certain it will come in handy over time as an addition to my backpack. Nomad’s rugged Lightning cables are great for just about any scenario, but its latest model works best as a fail-safe while away from home or on-the-road. Oh, and that integrated silicone tie is an easy way to keep this cord wrapped up.

I just received Nomad’s latest, so I haven’t been able to put much testing time into it at this point. But I can report that my iPhone X was indeed full charged once over by the built-in battery. When it comes to cables and power accessories, you want it to just work and that’s the best endorsement I can give to this product. It’s a toss in your bag accessory that will be there when you need it.

Final Thoughts |

Nomad’s new Battery Cable is a nice addition to any mobile setup. At $49.95, its pricier than other Lightning cables that we’ve seen on the market, but the added bonus of quality and a built-in battery help offset any sticker shock. I’m looking forward to using it on my next venture away from home.