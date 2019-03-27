Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: World of Dinosaurs, The Sims 2 Collection, more

- Mar. 27th 2019 10:03 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Fantasy Football Manager FPL, World of Dinosaurs, Alti – Altimeter & Compass, The Sims 2: Super Collection and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Remote for Mac: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Speed Radar Gun PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fantasy Football Manager FPL: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Live Cams Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alti – Altimeter & Compass: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sonic Sleep Coach Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MultiFlow: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Handy Tools for DIY PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Magnetic Detector PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Glasses PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape Measure AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Heart Rate PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Red Clock.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: palmEM: Emergency Medicine: $6 (Reg. $20)

