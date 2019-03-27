Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World $20, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more

- Mar. 27th 2019 9:32 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Monster Hunter World for $19.99 on Xbox One and PS4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one goes for $30 at Best Buy and elsewhere. This matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a great time to jump into Capcom’s monster slaying action game. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Far Cry New Dawn, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, The Witcher 3 Complete, Kingdom Come Deliverance and many more. 

