Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World $20, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Monster Hunter World for $19.99 on Xbox One and PS4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one goes for $30 at Best Buy and elsewhere. This matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a great time to jump into Capcom’s monster slaying action game. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Far Cry New Dawn, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, The Witcher 3 Complete, Kingdom Come Deliverance and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Matched on PSN for PS Plus members
- Matched at GameStop
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Kingdom Come Deliverance $15 (Reg. $30) | Target
- The Witcher 3 Complete $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Owlboy $18 or $15 PS Plus (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Splatoon 2 $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Call of Duty: WWII Valor Collection $30 (Reg. $75+) | Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy