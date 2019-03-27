Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro gets 1-day sale to $1,880 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $2,399)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB in certified refurbished condition for $1,879.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,399 and Apple charges just under $2,100 for a refurbished model. B&H currently lists it at $2,179 in new condition. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro sports a 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This option from AmazonBasics delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers and various other peripherals.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features: