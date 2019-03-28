Ditch the AirPods price tag for Anker’s Zolo Truly Wireless Earbuds at $70 (Reg. $100)

Anker via Amazon offers its Zolo Liberty Truly Wireless Earbuds for $69.99 shipped when promo code SDCZOLO1 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. While the latest AirPods made a splash last week with wireless charging, the $200 MSRP is sure to be a turn-off for many. Consider going with Anker’s Zolo Liberty earbuds and save quite a bit more. Notable features include five hours of run-time with the built-in battery and up to 40 hours overall thanks to the included case. Ships with various-sized eartips and jackets made from “super-soft liquid silicone” for just the right fit. Zolo Liberty earbuds are also sweat-resistant, making them a solid solution for workouts. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind a wire, Anker’s Bluetooth-enabled SoundBuds Slim headphones offer similar functionality for about a third of the price. Notable features include a water-resistant design and up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers.

Anker Zolo Liberty Truly Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • Graphene-Enhanced Sound: Pioneering audio technology delivers superior clarity and treble. A sound-tight seal ensures deep bass and exceptional isolation.
  • 40 Hours of Power: Get 5 hours of playtime from a single charge, boosted to 40 with the included charging case.
  • GripFit™ Technology: Liberty’s earbuds are tailored to fit comfortably and securely in your ears.
  • Bluetooth 5: The latest Bluetooth technology delivers a rock-solid connection for skip-free music.v

