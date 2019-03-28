Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $384 or new open-box up to $144 off

- Mar. 28th 2019 2:49 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
0

Amazon is currently offering Apple Watch Series 4 GPS models from $384 shipped. Also at B&H with potential tax savings in some states. While that’s just $15 off the regular price, we’ve rarely seen discounts over the last six months. This is $1 better than our previous mention.

Save even further at Best Buy and take up to $144 off Apple Watch Series 4 in open-box condition. Open-box excellent listings have “no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs” and ship with all original accessories plus a warranty. Simply scroll down the page on each listing to buying options section to see the discounted price.

Apple Watch Series 4 features a gorgeous 40 or 44mm Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, and water resistance up to 164 feet. Integrated heart rate monitoring tracks workouts, and you can count on all of your notifications hitting your wrist as well.

Swing by our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands from $5 to leverage your savings today.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp