Huawei’s MateBook D offers a 256GB SSD, quad-core processor, more for $529 (Reg. $630)

The Microsoft Store offers the Huawei MateBook D with 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $529 shipped. Regularly $630, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. This laptop offers a quad-core processor and a 256GB SSD, meaning it’s ready for anything you throw at it. Plus, not only does this laptop feature USB-C but also ports you’re used to like USB 3.0 and a headphone jack. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for something a little more simple and lower-cost, check out Lenovo’s USB-C Chromebook is a bargain worth snatching up at $179 (Reg. $250). Though it doesn’t have as much power as the above Huawei laptop and runs ChromeOS instead of Windows 10, it’s a great alternative.

