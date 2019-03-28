Huawei’s MateBook D offers a 256GB SSD, quad-core processor, more for $529 (Reg. $630)

- Mar. 28th 2019 7:29 pm ET

$529
The Microsoft Store offers the Huawei MateBook D with 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $529 shipped. Regularly $630, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. This laptop offers a quad-core processor and a 256GB SSD, meaning it’s ready for anything you throw at it. Plus, not only does this laptop feature USB-C but also ports you’re used to like USB 3.0 and a headphone jack. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for something a little more simple and lower-cost, check out Lenovo’s USB-C Chromebook is a bargain worth snatching up at $179 (Reg. $250). Though it doesn’t have as much power as the above Huawei laptop and runs ChromeOS instead of Windows 10, it’s a great alternative.

Huawei MateBook D features:

  • Premium & Stylish: Metallic unibody in Mystic Silver, only 0.62-inch thin and 3.5 pounds
  • Maximized productivity: Full-size chiclet backlit keyboard, largest possible clickpad for a 14-inch notebook, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI ports, and 57.4 Whr large capacity battery packed in slim body
  • Fast & Powerful: Windows 10 Signature Edition comes clean with no bloatware to slow you down and powered by an AMD R5 processor
  • Touch Screen: Ultra-slim bezel at only 5.2mm, 1920×1080 Full High Definition (FHD), 16:9 wide IPS LCD display
  • Home Theatre Sound: Dolby ATMOS Sound System quad-speaker and split frequency setup with sounds that flow above and around you for an immersive experience
