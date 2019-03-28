Pair your Mac w/ Logitech’s MX900 Keyboard & MX Master Mouse combo at $136 (24% off), more

Amazon offers the Logitech MX900 Performance Premium Keyboard and MX Master Mouse Combo for $135.98 shipped. Normally selling for $180 like at Logitech direct, that’s saves you 24% from the going rate and is a new all-time low. For comparison, it just recently dropped to $158, which it still sells for at B&H. Logitech’s bundle is a fantastic way to outfit your workstation with some top notch peripherals. The MX900 keyboard features backlit and laser etched keys as well as Logitech’s perfect stroke key system. On the other hand, the MX Master Mouse touts a smart speed-adaptive scroll wheel and hand sculpted shape. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 700 shoppers. Head below for more.

For the gamers in our audience, Amazon has a notable deal on the SteelSeries Apex 150 RGB Gaming Keyboard at $34.99 shipped. That’s 30% off what you’d usually pay and a new Amazon all-time low. It features five dynamic RGB lighting zones, real-time Discord in-game lighting notifications and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 140 customers.

And if you’re wondering whether or not the MX Master Mouse is right for you, we recently took a hands-on look to compare all of Logitech’s MX mice.

Logitech MX900 Keyboard & Mouse Combo features:

The Logitech MX900 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo provides wireless typing and navigation for Windows and Mac systems. Logitech’s keyboard utilizes a 2.4 GHz wireless connection and has a battery that can last up to 10 days on a single charge, while the mouse utilizes a Bluetooth 4.0 connection and a battery life up to 70 days. Moreover, if you ever need to use the keyboard from a distance, it has a wireless range up to 30′.

