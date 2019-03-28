Home Depot will sell you a 300-piece Ryobi Drill and Drive Kit for $60 (Reg. $80+)

Home Depot offers the 300-piece Ryobi Multi-Material Drill and Drive Kit for $59.97 shipped. That’s down from the original $100 price tag and $20 less than the regular going rate. It’s also a match of our previous mention. For DIYers, this kit includes everything needed for run-of-the-mill and specialty jobs. It ships with 300 total pieces, including black-oxide drill bits, titanium drill bits, carbon hole saws, nut drivers, 1 in. and 2 in. driving bits, and much more. The carrying case helps keeps everything arranged and in order. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If our featured deal is overkill for you, and it admittedly may be for some, you may want to try DEWALT’s more affordable 14-piece set. You’ll miss out on some of the more specialized tools, but the included case will still help keep all of the bits in order. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 6,000 Amazon reviewers.

Ryobi Multi-Material Drill Kit features: