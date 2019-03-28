Home Depot will sell you a 300-piece Ryobi Drill and Drive Kit for $60 (Reg. $80+)

Home Depot offers the 300-piece Ryobi Multi-Material Drill and Drive Kit for $59.97 shipped. That’s down from the original $100 price tag and $20 less than the regular going rate. It’s also a match of our previous mention. For DIYers, this kit includes everything needed for run-of-the-mill and specialty jobs. It ships with 300 total pieces, including black-oxide drill bits, titanium drill bits, carbon hole saws, nut drivers, 1 in. and 2 in. driving bits, and much more. The carrying case helps keeps everything arranged and in order. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
If our featured deal is overkill for you, and it admittedly may be for some, you may want to try DEWALT’s more affordable 14-piece set. You’ll miss out on some of the more specialized tools, but the included case will still help keep all of the bits in order. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 6,000 Amazon reviewers.
RYOBI introduces the Multi-Material Drill and Drive Kit (300-Piece) with Case. This multi-material kit features black-oxide drill bits, titanium drill bits, carbon hole saws, nut drivers, 1 in. and 2 in. driving bits, and much more. It's perfect for drilling into wood, metal, and plastic— and the included driving bits work on wide variety of fasteners. Additionally, this ultimate kit comes equipped with a durable carrying case making it easy to transport and store.