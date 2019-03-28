Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: btw – puzzle maze, NoteFace, more

- Mar. 28th 2019 10:05 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including NoteFace, btw – puzzle maze, Sprocket, Brain App, CALC Smart and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: NoteFace – Lock Screen & Watch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night Vision (Photo & Video): FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iScan Pro OCR Scanner For Docs: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sprocket: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Raiden Legacy: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iBird Pro Guide to Birds: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Skyrim Special Edition $15, Fire Emblem Warriors $25, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Remote for Mac: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Speed Radar Gun PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fantasy Football Manager FPL: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Live Cams Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alti – Altimeter & Compass: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sonic Sleep Coach Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MultiFlow: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

