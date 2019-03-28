Today’s Best Game Deals: Skyrim Special Edition $15, Fire Emblem Warriors $25, more

- Mar. 28th 2019 9:24 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for $14.99 on Xbox One and $19.99 on PS4. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll otherwise want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This one starts at $30 or more on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Fire Emblem Warriors, Red Dead Redemption 2, Splatoon 2 and many more. 

