Today’s Best Game Deals: Skyrim Special Edition $15, Fire Emblem Warriors $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for $14.99 on Xbox One and $19.99 on PS4. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll otherwise want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This one starts at $30 or more on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Fire Emblem Warriors, Red Dead Redemption 2, Splatoon 2 and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more

A new Lord of the Rings game starring Gollum is in the works

New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option