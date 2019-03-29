Stock up on protein powder, vegan snacks and more at Amazon, today only from $8

- Mar. 29th 2019 7:19 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deals on Muscle Tech and Six Star protein powders and bars from under $8. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is a 8.57-oz. jar of Purely Inspired Organic Greens for $7.88 when the on-page coupon is clipped along with Subscribe & Save. Regularly up to $20, this is the best price that we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. This 8-ounce bundle includes super organic green powder which is a great way to get your servings of greens, grains, fruits and veggies. It’s also 100% vegan and made in the USA. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on protein powders and other products.

With your savings, be sure to grab a new BlenderBottle. There’s a wide range of colors available here for under $10. It’s a must-have for the gym and other activities in combination with today’s protein powder Gold Box.

Purely Inspired Organic Greens:

Put some green into your routine with our USDA Organic, Greens. We make fueling your body with high-quality micronutrients more convenient, no matter how busy your life can get. It’s an opportune way to add superfoods, greens, grains, sprouts, fruits and veggies in just one serving!

