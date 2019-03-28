JBL’s top-rated Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, now $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $150)

JBL offers its Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $69.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $150 price tag and the new condition price of $100 at Amazon. This is also a match of our previous mention. JBL Charge 3 delivers a waterproof design and up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. You can even connect multiple speakers together for a stereo setup. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Looking to save further? Give the Oontz Angle 3 a try for over 60% less. It features a splashproof design and 14 hours of battery life. It also has stellar ratings.

JBL Charge 3 features: