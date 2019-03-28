JBL’s top-rated Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, now $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $150)

- Mar. 28th 2019 1:04 pm ET

$70
0

JBL offers its Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $69.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $150 price tag and the new condition price of $100 at Amazon. This is also a match of our previous mention. JBL Charge 3 delivers a waterproof design and up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. You can even connect multiple speakers together for a stereo setup. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Looking to save further? Give the Oontz Angle 3 a try for over 60% less. It features a splashproof design and 14 hours of battery life. It also has stellar ratings.

JBL Charge 3 features:

  • Bluetooth – Wirelessly connect up to 3 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing powerful stereo sound.
  • Battery type : Lithium-ion Polymer (22.2Wh)2) 20 hours of playtime(varies by volume level and content)
  • IPX7 Waterproof
  • Take crystal clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button thanks to the noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone.
  • Build your own ecosystem by connecting multiple JBL Connect enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience.
$70

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

jbl

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp