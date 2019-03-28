JBL’s top-rated Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, now $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $150)

JBL offers its Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $69.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $150 price tag and the new condition price of $100 at Amazon. This is also a match of our previous mention. JBL Charge 3 delivers a waterproof design and up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. You can even connect multiple speakers together for a stereo setup. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.
Looking to save further? Give the Oontz Angle 3 a try for over 60% less. It features a splashproof design and 14 hours of battery life. It also has stellar ratings.
JBL Charge 3 features:
- Bluetooth – Wirelessly connect up to 3 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing powerful stereo sound.
- Battery type : Lithium-ion Polymer (22.2Wh)2) 20 hours of playtime(varies by volume level and content)
- IPX7 Waterproof
- Take crystal clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button thanks to the noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone.
- Build your own ecosystem by connecting multiple JBL Connect enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience.