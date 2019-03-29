Block out the world w/ Sony’s “ANC King” XM3 Bluetooth headphones for $230 (Refurb, Orig. $348)

- Mar. 29th 2019 1:14 pm ET

Trusted retailer Secondipity (99.3% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $229.99 shipped in manufacturer-refurbished condition. Originally $348, and still fetching as much at Amazon, this beats our last mention by $20 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These are my personal preference when traveling and have changed how I take trips. The noise cancellation on Sony’s latest XM3 headphones is fantastic, blocking out all outside disturbances. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friend option, check out the COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones for $60 shipped at Amazon. Though these won’t cancel noise quite as well as Sony’s options above, it’s a great option for those looking not to break the bank.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
  • LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
  • Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
  • Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
  • Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
  • Comfortable & Lightweight Design
  • Includes Stereo Connector Cable
