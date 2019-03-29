Soylent offers a 12-pack of its popular meal-replacement drinks for $22.50 (Reg. $35)

- Mar. 29th 2019 8:23 am ET

0

Soylent offers a 12-pack of its Original 14-oz. Drink for $22.61 when promo code SPRING30 is applied during checkout. Shipping does vary by location and you’ll need to select Subscribe & Save to bring the price all the way down. For comparison, Amazon currently charges $39 for this bundle and Soylent typically asks around $35. This is also $2.50 less than our previous mention. If you’re a busy person that struggles with meals, particularly in the morning, Soylent may be the answer. Each bottle provides much of your body’s required nutrition in the morning and simplifies the breakfast routine. I’ve been using Soylent for a while and can highly recommend it. Rated 4/5 stars by over 3,500 Amazon reviewers.

Jump over to today’s Amazon Gold Box where you’ll find various protein powders, vegan snacks and more on sale from under $8. There’s a wide range of options here including a stellar deal on organic greens that’s sure to complement your new Soylent routine.

More on Soylent:

Jam packed schedule? Trouble with the snooze button? Ready-to-drink Soylent gives you a complete meal — no questions asked — all in less time than it takes to microwave a burrito, let alone boil water. Just grab a bottle and go.

