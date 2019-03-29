Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heroes of Loot, Solitairica, more

- Mar. 29th 2019 9:40 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse, Heroes of Loot, Alien Shooter, Solitairica and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – Survive: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Grocery/Shopping List Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Solitairica: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – The Beginning: $1 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: NoteFace – Lock Screen & Watch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night Vision (Photo & Video): FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iScan Pro OCR Scanner For Docs: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sprocket: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Raiden Legacy: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iBird Pro Guide to Birds: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $3 (Reg. $5)

