Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem from $10, Yoshi’s Crafted World $52, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Castlevania Requiem for $11.99 via PSN. However, PS Plus members can grab it for $9.99. Regularly $20, this as much as 50% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. It includes two of the best games in the series for PS4: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Yoshi’s Crafted World, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Battlefield V Deluxe, Dead or Alive 6 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $52 Prime only (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Memoirs Edition $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30+) | eBay
- Dead or Alive 6 $50 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Matched on PSN for PS Plus members
- Matched at GameStop
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Matched at Target
- Monster Hunter World $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Kingdom Come Deliverance $15 (Reg. $30) | Target
- Sekiro Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Owlboy $18 or $15 PS Plus (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Call of Duty: WWII Valor Collection $30 (Reg. $75+) | Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy