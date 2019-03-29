Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem from $10, Yoshi’s Crafted World $52, more

- Mar. 29th 2019 9:25 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Castlevania Requiem for $11.99 via PSN. However, PS Plus members can grab it for $9.99. Regularly $20, this as much as 50% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. It includes two of the best games in the series for PS4: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Yoshi’s Crafted World, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Battlefield V Deluxe, Dead or Alive 6 and many more. 

