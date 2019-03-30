GoPro HERO7 Silver sports 4K, video stabilization, more for $199 (Reg. $250)

- Mar. 30th 2019 10:21 am ET

$199
Amazon offers the GoPro HERO7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $199 shipped. That’s down over $100 from the original price, a match of our previous mention and the lowest currently available. This model sports a 4K sensor with support for 30fps and a waterproof design. You’ll also be capture 10MP still images as well, and video stabilization keeps your shots looking nice. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 50-piece action camera accessory kit. You’ll find everything you need to capture all of the action whether at home or on-the-go.

GoPro HERO7 Silver features:

  • 4K30 Video – Get stunning 4K video that’s as amazing as the moment itself. You can also shoot time lapse videos to turn longer events into short, shareable moments
  • Rugged + Waterproof – Share experiences you can’t capture with your phone. HERO7 Silver is tough, tiny, totally waterproof – and up for any adventure
  • Intuitive Touch Screen – With a touch screen and simple, streamlined capture modes, it’s easy to jump right in and get great shots. Just swipe and tap
  • Voice Control – Stay in the moment. Control your HERO7 Silver hands free with voice commands like “GoPro, take a photo” and “GoPro, start recording
