PNY’s storage sale offers 512GB microSD cards from $110, flash drives starting at $6, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of PNY storage at up to 39% off with prices starting at $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the U3 Pro Elite 512GB microSD Card for $119.99. Regularly closer to $150, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This microSDXC Card is perfect to expand your Galaxy Note’s storage or even keep hundreds of games downloaded on your Nintendo Switch. You’ll be able to capture 4K on this card due to its read/write speeds, making it a great option for your DSLR as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.
Other top picks:
- Turbo 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $6 (Reg. $8)
- Elite Performance 64GB SD Card: $14 (Reg. $18)
- Turbo 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Elite Performance 128GB SD Card: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Elite-X 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive: $40 (Reg. $50)
- U1 Elite 512GB microSDXC Card: $110 (Reg. $150)
- …and more…
PNY U3 Pro Elite microSD Card features:
- Superior performance – up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed
- Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting
- Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card
- Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more
- Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC host devices