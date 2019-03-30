Amazon’s best-selling Timex Weekender watch hits new low at $29 shipped (Reg. $50)

- Mar. 30th 2019 9:43 am ET

$29
0

Amazon offers the Timex Weekender 40mm Chronograph Watch in tan for $28.71 shipped. As a comparison, most every other color sells for over $50 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Note: Currently backorded by at least one week. This sleek Timex watch ditches the smart features for a timeless design highlighted by a tan leather band and polished brass case. It’s also water-resistant to 100-feet, so you know it can handle a wide range of activities. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 1,100 reviewers have left 4/5 star rating.

You certainly aren’t going to find a Timex watch with similar style for less at Amazon. However, if you need a simple timepiece it’s worth considering the Casio Men’s Classic Sport Band for nearly 50% less. It has excellent ratings and that classic Casio look that you’ll either love…or hate.

Timex Weekender features:

  • Round Dial with Full Arabic Numerals, 24-Hour Military Time & Date Window
  • Three Chronograph Subdials Measure to 1/20th Second
  • Polished 40mm Brass Case
  • Indiglo Light-Up Watch Dial
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing
$29

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp