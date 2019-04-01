Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Race The Sun, Modern Magic 8 Ball, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Race The Sun, Modern Magic 8 Ball, Warhammer: Doomwheel, Valleys Between, SIMULACRA and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tesla Wars – II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Warhammer: Doomwheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Animated Knots by Grog: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Living Legends: Bound by Wishes – A Hidden Object Mystery (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: File Hub Pro by imoreapps: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Race The Sun: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SIMULACRA: $2 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – Survive: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – The Beginning: $1 (Reg. $5)