Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20 or less, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox One and PS4 for $19.99. You’ll receive free shipping in orders over $35. While currently backordered, Amazon also has it at $20 with Prime shipping. However, Best Buy GCU members can grab it for $15.99 and first time Google Express customers can get another 20% off with code MARSAVE19 at checkout. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on the regularly $40 Far Cry 5 sequel. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Resident Evil 2, Borderlands: Handsome Collection and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $52 Prime only (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30+) | eBay
- Monster Hunter World $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Sekiro Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Call of Duty: WWII Valor Collection $30 (Reg. $75+) | Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy