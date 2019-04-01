Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20 or less, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

- Apr. 1st 2019 9:27 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox One and PS4 for $19.99. You’ll receive free shipping in orders over $35. While currently backordered, Amazon also has it at $20 with Prime shipping. However, Best Buy GCU members can grab it for $15.99 and first time Google Express customers can get another 20% off with code MARSAVE19 at checkout. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on the regularly $40 Far Cry 5 sequel. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Resident Evil 2, Borderlands: Handsome Collection and many more. 

