Bose QC 35 Wireless Headphones deliver stellar ANC, battery life for $258 (Reg. $349)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in both colors for $257.99 shipped when promo code ALT46 is applied during checkout after you’ve logged in to your Rakuten account. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $349 at Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. The Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones are among the best out there with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity and built-in controls for volume or Siri activation. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.
Update: Amazon has the Audio-Technica ATH-M40X Professional Monitor Headphones for $79 (Reg. $99).
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones feature:
- Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment
- Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
- Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up
- Balanced audio performance at any volume
- Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app