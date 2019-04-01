DODOcase offers 20% off sitewide: 2019 iPad covers, iPhone cases, leather accessories, more

Premium Apple device accessory maker DODOcase is now offering 20% off sitewide in celebration of its birthday. Sales at DODOcase are generally non-existent outside of holidays and promos of this nature. There doesn’t appear to be any exclusions here either, which means you can use code B-DAY20 at checkout to grab 20% off all of its iPhone cases as well as the new Smart Keyboard Folio and options for Apple’s latest 2019 iPad Air/mini. Shipping varies by item and starts at around $5. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One standout deal here is on the DODOcase Classic Black Book-Bound Smart Cover for iPad Air 10.5 at $51.96. Just remember to use the code above at checkout. That’s a straight 20% price drop and a great chance to outfit your new Apple device with some protection. Features include a handcrafted book-bound design, a polymer tray with access to device ports/buttons, angled viewing and a secure elastic enclosure.

DODOcase Classic Black Book-Bound Smart Cover: