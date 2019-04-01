DODOcase offers 20% off sitewide: 2019 iPad covers, iPhone cases, leather accessories, more

- Apr. 1st 2019 12:05 pm ET

Premium Apple device accessory maker DODOcase is now offering 20% off sitewide in celebration of its birthday. Sales at DODOcase are generally non-existent outside of holidays and promos of this nature. There doesn’t appear to be any exclusions here either, which means you can use code B-DAY20 at checkout to grab 20% off all of its iPhone cases as well as the new Smart Keyboard Folio and options for Apple’s latest 2019 iPad Air/mini. Shipping varies by item and starts at around $5. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One standout deal here is on the DODOcase Classic Black Book-Bound Smart Cover for iPad Air 10.5 at $51.96. Just remember to use the code above at checkout. That’s a straight 20% price drop and a great chance to outfit your new Apple device with some protection. Features include a handcrafted book-bound design, a polymer tray with access to device ports/buttons, angled viewing and a secure elastic enclosure.

Be sure to head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup for more and to our accessories guide for the rest of our discounted Apple gear accessories.

DODOcase Classic Black Book-Bound Smart Cover:

Our slimmest, most durable case yet! The handcrafted book-bound cover is made in our bookbindery and features a Smart Cover with magnets to activate sleep/wake functionality. The iPad Classic Black DODOcase is a similar design to our traditional DODOcase inspired by the artist journals of years gone by, but made with a more durable and slimmer profile polymer tray, 27% thinner than our old tray. This new tray provides a snug fit for your device. All corners are protected, but there is still open access to all device ports and buttons.

