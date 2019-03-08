A new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio Sleeve for iPad Pro is launching today. The new sleeve is put together with DODOcase’s usual attention to detail and is designed to solve a particular problem. We are also getting free shipping on this and everything else at DODOcase today as well as the ability to customize the new Smart Keyboard Folio Sleeve. Head below for the details.

Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio adds some light protection and fully functioning keyboard to your iPad Pro setup. But as DODOcase puts it “How do you put the combined keyboard folio and iPad in a case with the folio covering the entire back of the iPad?”

While for some the Keyboard Folio itself might be more than enough coverage, the answer is the new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio Sleeve. Along with the usual customization possibilities and book-like design, the new DODOcase cover will accommodate both your iPad Pro and its Apple keyboard folio with ease.

DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio Sleeve:

It is designed for both the 2018 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9-inch. The new Folio Sleeve uses a series of Tyvek T-straps as well as some magnets to surround the entire package. A Tyvek reinforced strap helps to secure the Keyboard Sleeve while the magnetic back holds everything in place “as they were originally intended by Apple”. The same magnets Apple uses to secure the iPad Pro in its folio can then be used as usual and you have yourself a Smart Keyboard Folio within a Book-style cover. Nice.

Elastic Closures and Apple Pencil Support:

You’ll also find a nice elastic closure to keep things tidy when not in use. That’s on top of the Pen Loop which is great for keeping your Apple Pencil organized and in place. According to DODOCase (and by the looks of it), nothing will get in the way of charging or pairing.

The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio Sleeve for iPad Pro is available now starting from $79.99. Shipping is free with code SHIP4FREE right now at the time of this writing. There are several preset color options available. Otherwise head over to the DODOmizer customization page to build your own.

9to5Toys’ Take:

DODOcase has always been one of our favorite accessory makers out there. While today’s new product might a little bit niche for some, it is nice to see some of the more sought-after companies coming up with a solution. It’s hard to say without going hands-on how thick this makes your setup, but considering this is DODOcase, it’s probably about as thin as it could be and still look great. If you’re into the book-style covers the company is known for and carry around an iPad keyboard with some level of frequency, the new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio Sleeve is definitely worth a look.

