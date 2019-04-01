Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 300W Power Inverter + 4.8A USB Car Charger $16.50, more

- Apr. 1st 2019 10:26 am ET

0

BESTEK via Amazon offers its 300W Power Inverter and Dual 4.8A USB Car Charger for $16.63 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 31XA1B3E at checkout. Normally selling for $26, that’s good for an over 35% discount and drops the price to one of the best offers we’ve seen. Regardless of what you need to power while on-the-road, BESTEK’s 300W inverter keeps everything from your smartphone to MacBook charged. It’s a must-have for upcoming spring break road trips, summer outings and more. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 500 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

BESTEK power inverter, a trusted and portable backup power solutions to keep your important devices powered up at anytime and anywhere. This 300 watts power inverter with 2 AC 110V outlets and 2 USB ports is ultra compact and lightweight, designed for charging on the way or camping outside. It is suitable for charging all major brand laptops,digital portables such as video camcorder,digital camera, iPad,iPod,cell phone,PSP, DVD player etc.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Bestek

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go