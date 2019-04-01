Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 300W Power Inverter + 4.8A USB Car Charger $16.50, more

BESTEK via Amazon offers its 300W Power Inverter and Dual 4.8A USB Car Charger for $16.63 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 31XA1B3E at checkout. Normally selling for $26, that’s good for an over 35% discount and drops the price to one of the best offers we’ve seen. Regardless of what you need to power while on-the-road, BESTEK’s 300W inverter keeps everything from your smartphone to MacBook charged. It’s a must-have for upcoming spring break road trips, summer outings and more. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 500 customers.

