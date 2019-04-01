iOttie car mounts dock your iPhone or Android, now 20% off various styles + Qi chargers

- Apr. 1st 2019 7:09 am ET

0

Amazon is discounting a handful of iOttie Smartphone Car Mounts this morning, headlined by its iTap Magnetic CD Slot Holder for $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. This model makes use of your car’s old CD slot, which you may no longer be using anyways. It enables easy mounting of your Android or iPhone. Perfect for long road trips and keeping your device at eye-level. Rated 4/5 stars. There are a few other iOttie mounts that are around 20% off their original prices, which you can find below.

Other iOttie discounts include:

The iOttie iTap Magnetic CD Slot Mount is a new CD slot mounting innovation that provides a strong grip to smartphones using a magnetic hold. Utilizing an aluminum bezel, the iTap Magnetic CD Slot Mount is not only built with great quality in mind, but also has a contemporary look that makes it stand out from other mounts.

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
